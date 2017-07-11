MTP Daily 07/11/17

Are Trump Jr. Russian Meeting Emails Evidence of Criminality?

Nathaniel Persily, Stanford Law School Professor, joins MTP Daily to help explain the legality of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer given the information in the emails released today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Are Trump Jr. Russian meeting emails evidence of criminality?
1 hour 35 min ago
Trump Jr. on promised Clinton dirt: 'I love it'
7 hours 21 min ago
Schiff on Trump Jr. meeting: 'Deeply disturbing' new information
2 hours 12 min ago
Dem Sen: Trump Jr. Russian meeting emails are 'jaw-dropping'
1 hour 7 min ago
Senators express concern over Trump Jr. emails
7 hours 39 min ago
Murphy on Trump Jr. emails: Assume it's only tip of the iceberg
2 hours 22 min ago
Senate August recess delayed for two weeks
GOP Rep. Chris Stewart wants Donald Trump Jr. questioned
Morning Joe: 'This has a different feel for some Republicans'
Trump adviser calls Trump Jr. controversy: 'massive nothing burger'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL