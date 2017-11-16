11/16/17

Allred to Roy Moore: 'Accept our challenge' to appear in...

Gloria Allred, the attorney representing one of the women accusing Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, joins MTP Daily and says the candidate should "appear before a Senate hearing." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Franken faces sexual misconduct allegations
57 min 6 sec ago
New focus group skewers Trump presidency
27 min 54 sec ago
Roy Moore Accuser Tina Johnson Recounts Incident
1 hour 13 min ago
Allred: Moore should appear in Senate hearing
39 min 45 sec ago
MaddowBlog: House GOP passes regressive tax plan
2 hours 52 min ago
Sen. Franken accused of forcibly kissing, groping a woman
House passes GOP tax bill with future uncertain in Senate
Maddow Blog: Mistrial in Menendez corruption case
Maddow: More women report Roy Moore for lurid behavior
Franken accuser said she felt 'overpowered' on radio show

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL