MTP Daily 08/15/17

Alabama Special Election Primaries Face Dismally Low Turnout

The Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman and Politico’s Seung Min Kim join MTP Daily to discuss the Alabama special senate election primary today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
Boston prepping for free speech rally in wake of Charlottesville
1 hour 48 min ago
Trump's approval rating hits lowest point yet
12 hours 56 min ago
Alabama special election primaries face dismally low turnout
1 hour 33 min ago
@YesYoureRacist: Activist on why he ID's Neo-Nazis
7 hours 16 min ago
Calls grow for Trump to fire Bannon after Charlottesville
Moore: Trump's actual policies just as scary as headlines
Trump RTs, then deletes, image of 'TrumpTrain' hitting a man
Maddow: Racism 'a persistent infection' in America
Is Trump considering pardoning Arpaio as practice?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL