MTP Daily 09/27/17

AL Senate Race Dem Says He 'Can Work With Anybody'

Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate in the Alabama Senate race says he will be able to work with Trump and members of Congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP leaders roll out tax reform after health care failure
1 hour 7 min ago
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: NFL anthem protests ‘remarkable’
1 hour 20 min ago
Meet Doug Jones: Roy Moore's Dem. opponent
1 hour 37 min ago
Rosie Perez to Trump: Puerto Ricans are Americans
2 hours 2 min ago
Breaking down the GOP Tax reform plan
7 hours 39 min ago
Lawrence: The Resistance wins again
Who is Roy Moore? Meet Alabama's renegade GOP senate candidate
San Juan Mayor: 'This is a big S.O.S. for anybody out there'
Secret Paul Manafort memo to Trump revealed
Afghan War Vet to Trump: 'I didn't fight for a flag, or an anthem'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL