MTP Daily 01/27/17

AG Becerra: I Will Find Ways to Stop Trump's Wall

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joins MTP Daily to discuss working with Pres. Trump on the Mexican border wall and more. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

