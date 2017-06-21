06/21/17

After Loss in Georgia, What's the Path Forward for Democrats?

DCCC Chairman Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) joins Chuck Todd to discuss the future of the Democratic party after Jon Ossoff lost to Karen Handel in the GA special election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
1 hour 57 min ago
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
4 hours 23 min ago
RNC chair: Trump "energizes" base to special election victories
1 hour 20 min ago
Nancy Pelosi: The boogeyman in Georgia 6th?
1 hour 23 min ago
What's in the secret GOP health care bill?
52 min 23 sec ago
Ohio jails treating opioid addicts due to growing epidemic
4 hours 33 min ago
GOP health care offering is 'horrible,' says senator
10 hours 37 min ago
Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up call for Dems
12 hours 14 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Democratic Party ‘hyper confused’
10 hours 52 min ago
Dems asking why Kushner still has a security clearance

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL