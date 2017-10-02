MTP Daily 10/02/17

After Las Vegas Shooting Democrats Push for Gun Control

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) discusses why he thinks the Las Vegas shooting shows that it is time for action in Congress on gun control and says he is “furious Congress has been complicit.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

At least 59 people dead, 500+ injured in Las Vegas shooting
Shocked Las Vegas shooter's brother: 'He was just a guy'
7 hours 3 min ago
Las Vegas shooter had history of gambling
7 hours 42 min ago
Brother of shooter says there were no warning signs
9 hours 36 min ago
Confirmed photos of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock
7 hours 55 min ago
Popping of gunfire in Las Vegas caught on camera
Las Vegas shooting is deadliest in recent U.S. history
Las Vegas Sheriff: Shooter had 'an excess of 10 rifles'
Rep. Lieu: Kushner needs to lose security clearance
San Juan mayor responds to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL