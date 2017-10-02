MTP Daily 10/02/17
After Las Vegas Shooting Democrats Push for Gun Control
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) discusses why he thinks the Las Vegas shooting shows that it is time for action in Congress on gun control and says he is “furious Congress has been complicit.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
After Las Vegas Shooting Democrats Push...
When It Comes To Trump, We've Never Seen...
New Book Explores Democracy, Political...
How Can We Teach Americans To Disagree?
HHS Sec. Tom Price Resigns After Private...
GOP Tax Plan Faces Uncertain Future
GOP Leaders Roll out Tax Reform After...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls NFL Anthem...
AL Senate Race Dem Says He 'Can Work With...
Meet Roy Moore’s Opponent: Full Doug Jones...
What's the NFL's Breaking Point After...
Rep. Jordan: Roy Moore Win Would Be...
Chuck: Alabama Senate Runoff is ‘Trump vs....
Sen. Hirono Calls GOP Health Care Bill ...
Trump Escalates War With NFL Over National...
How Are Religion And Politics Connected?
Trump Travels To Alabama As Senate Race...
Graham-Cassidy Bill Is "Not Good For...
California Is Moving To Forefront Of Anti...
Russia Investigation Escalates With Focus...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Rep. Lieu: Kushner lied, needs to lose...
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Surprise homecoming reunites sixth-grader...
A bad week for Trump ends with Tom Price's...
Trump lauds Puerto Rico response as San...
San Juan mayor: People in Puerto Rico are ...
Trump touts Puerto Rico response as mayor...
The real reason Tom Price resigned
Mystery attacks drive US from Cuba embassy
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
San Juan mayor: 'My people are dying here'
PR in crisis, no time for patience with feds
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
U.S. Cutting Embassy Staff in Cuba in Wake...
Puerto Rico native calls out Trump response
Will Tom Price keep his job?
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Michael Steele: Tom Price's pricey jet...
Ken Starr: Trump will be under oath before...
Trump defends hurricane response while...
Politics
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Bertrand: Russians wanted to "sow chaos"...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Mueller gets ready to interview Trump...
Schiff: More work yet on Russia, social media
Trump staff to face Mueller in Russia scandal
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in...
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but...
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days...
Trump hits McCain, Kaepernick, North Korea...
DHS begins notifying states of Russian hacks
Katy Tur: Trump wants to be liked
What Facebook's latest move on Russia ads...
Sean Spicer's copious note-taking could be...
Fmr. Watergate attorney: Mueller may be...
Feds reportedly monitored Manafort after...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Las Vegas shooting suspect identified
Las Vegas Sheriff: Suspect Had 'Excess Of...
Brother of shooter says there were no...
New details emerge on Las Vegas shooter
Vegas hotel remains under lockdown
Over 100 patients being treated at Las...
Vegas shooting now becomes deadliest in US...
How US politics paved way for Trump era
North Korea weighs in on Warmbier's death
Fmr. presidents appear together at...
Puerto Rico native calls out Trump response
Dem congressman points the way forward for...
Tech companies facing growing political...
Trump pushed to step up help for Puerto Rico
Will Tom Price keep his job?
Trump always bounces back, says Time Magazine
Economist slams Trump's plan: 'This is not...
White House waives Jones Act for Puerto Rico
Trump looking out for 'hardworking' tax...
Puerto Rico governor: We need all hands on...
Rachel Maddow
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
PR in crisis, no time for patience with feds
San Juan mayor: 'My people are dying here'
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Mystery attacks drive US from Cuba embassy
Tom Price private plane scandal snowballs
Trump pitches rich tax cut as P.R. languishes
P.R. hospitals struggle with ailing Americans
GOP aims to put Russian bank lawyer in DoJ
Extra Trump inauguration money a mystery
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Right-wing fake news terrorizes town
Americans suffering from inept storm response
Weak leadership leaves P.R. aid idle at port
Tensions flare in Iraq over Kurdish secession
San Juan mayor: 'This is a big S.O.S.'
Trump staff to face Mueller in Russia scandal
Schiff: More work yet on Russia, social media
Moore defeats Trump-backed Strange: AP
Trump inauguration donor gets special access