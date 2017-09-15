MTP Daily 09/15/17

After Irma, Bloomberg Helps With Recovery In U.S. Virgin Islands

Chuck traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands to interview Fmr. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and NBA All-Star Tim Duncan, who are both helping with the recovery effort after Hurricane Irma. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep: If Trump wants to help, Dems should take it
9 hours 39 min ago
How Russian social media impacted the 2016 election
10 hours 30 min ago
Clinton: Trump is a clear and present danger to U.S.
20 hours 59 min ago
Manhunt on for suspects in London terror incident
10 hours 8 min ago
Matthews: Trump is wrong on Charlottesville
22 hours 10 min ago
Clinton: Trump wants to be like Putin
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
Trump fans lose it over Trump's wall, DACA comments
After staying quiet on Charlottesville, Ivanka pushes back
Michael Moore: 'Trump outsmarted us all'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL