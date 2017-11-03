11/03/17

After Indictments, Where Does the Russia Investigation Go Next?

Fmr. US Attorney Barbara McQuade discusses the indictment process and what we could expect from Mueller's investigation going forward. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Jeff Sessions in hot water?
1 hour 14 min ago
Bergdahl will be dishonorably discharged, no jail time
5 hours 45 min ago
Leave your worries: Trump departs for 10-day Asia summit
Sen. Schumer: GOP tax bill stinks like a 'dead fish'
21 hours 13 min ago
Lawrence: Sessions hits perjury trip wires
19 hours 43 min ago
Joe: Pres. Trump should be concerned
John McCain talks life and legacy with Tom Brokaw
Why does GOP tax bill call out NBA star Steph Curry?
Sen. Franken: I have a lot of questions for Sessions
Donna Brazile allegations expose old wounds in DNC

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL