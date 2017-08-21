MTP Daily 08/21/17

ACLU Will No Longer Defend Hate Groups Protesting With Firearms

American Civil Liberties Union Attorney Lee Rowland joins MTP Daily to respond to the critiques they are receiving about how not defending hate groups using firearms could limit free speech. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

