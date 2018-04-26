Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
'Until they sign Kaepernick,' NFL conflict will continue
Mark Leibovich of the New York Times talks with Chuck on the "next generation of Kaepernicks" and how the NFL will respond to protesting the anthem.
