MTP Daily 08/25/17

'The Great Moon Hoax' Was The Original Fake News

Turns out fake news goes all the way back to 1835, when the New York Sun reported on evidence of life on the moon. But, the story was actually satire and the event was called "the great moon hoax." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 3, hurtles towards Texas
WH likely to end DACA immigration program
1 hour 55 min ago
Texas Gov.: Undocumented will not have to show ID for Hurricane relief
7 hours 25 min ago
Fmr. Sen: Trump is making fractured U.S. 'worse'
1 hour 35 min ago
FEMA Chief: Harvey going to be 'a very significant disaster'
7 hours 45 min ago
Key WH official calls for stronger rebuke of neo-Nazis
TX residents evacuate, coast braces for Hurricane Harvey
Maddow: Hacking follows Russian who met with Trump Jr.
Hayes: White supremacists 100% right about statues
How much (if any) of Trump dossier has been verified?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL