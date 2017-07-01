07/01/17

'Independent’s Day:' Could a 3rd Party Break Gridlock?

On this Independence Day eve Chuck asks the question: Why aren’t there more Independents in Congress? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Despite shutdown closing NJ parks, Christie still hits the beach
7 hours 30 min ago
Trump tweets WWE video of himself body-slamming "CNN"
8 hours 47 min ago
Trump's battle with the media reaches new heights
1 day 3 hours ago
White House changing approach to health care
8 hours 33 min ago
Cyber expert adds twist to Trump and Russia ties
7 hours 11 min ago
Trump blasts states for not turning over voter data
Report: Media reinforces certain gender stereotypes
Rep. Lieu: Trump's tweet is "beyond disturbing"
Price on Trump tweets, health care: "He can do more than one thing at a time"
GOP struggles to pass unpopular health care bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL