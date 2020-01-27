Lesson one: win Iowa. An astounding number of Democrats and Republicans won their party’s nomination after winning first in the Iowa caucuses—but America’s first battleground hasn’t always been a priority for campaigns. Jimmy Carter was the first to realize that a win there could propel a candidate into the national spotlight.

Chris examines Carter’s approach to the 1972 campaign with Gerry Rafshoon, who handled political advertising for the candidate, and veteran journalist Judy Woodruff, who covered the campaign in her early years with NBC.

