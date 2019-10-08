With Syria pullout, is Trump threatening his GOP Senate support?

BREAKING: Trump administration bars ambassador from testifying about Trump-Ukraine pressure campaign
A long list of Republicans — including several top Trump allies and Republican senators— lined up in vehement opposition to the president’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from the northern border of Syria and allow a Turkish operation there. The president is angering senators who could eventually decide whether or not he should be impeached.