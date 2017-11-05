MSNBC Live 11/05/17

Wilson County Texas Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. Speaks On...

Albert Gamez Jr., the Wilson County Texas Commissioner, comments on the shooting that occurred at a local church and the details that have come out so far. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller has enough evidence to bring charges in Flynn investigation
5 hours 27 min ago
Multiple people dead after church shooting in Texas
2 hours 2 min ago
Was Flynn offered millions for removal of Turkish cleric?
1 hour 28 min ago
What the Brazile book controversy says about Dems
1 hour 1 min ago
Focus grows on Flynn, Sessions in Mueller probe
2 hours 20 min ago
Commerce secretary hid ties to Putin-connected business
How will Flynn investigation affect Trump's Asia trip?
DNC Chair Perez calls Brazile claim 'ludicrious'
Brazile considered replacing Clinton with Biden
Sen. Rand Paul assaulted by man at his home: police

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL