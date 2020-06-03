msnbc

Wide condemnation of Trump’s threats about protests - but silence from most Republicans

04:35

President Trump drew wide condemnation a day after he threatened to use military force against people protesting police brutality. Many found it especially appalling that he made the threat as federal police used tear gas to roughly clear a peaceful protest in Lafayette Square, so that Trump could subsequently use the nearby church for a photo op. But for the most part, Republican politicians were refusing to comment.June 3, 2020

