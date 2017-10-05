MSNBC Live 10/05/17

Why Congress Is Considering Banning Bump Stocks

NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt details why lawmakers are showing an openness to banning bump stocks in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ryan: Bump Stocks 'Something We Need to Look Into'
6 hours 55 min ago
How Ivanka and Don Jr. avoided criminal indictment
9 hours 18 min ago
Facebook under fire for promoting fake news after Las Vegas
22 hours 6 min ago
Trump making it 'impossible' for Tillerson to succeed
23 hours 22 min ago
Lawrence: No one defended Trump after 'moron' comment
18 hours 55 min ago
Issue of collusion still open as intelligence grows on Russia
Trump's Puerto Rico visit leaves behind questions
Rexit? Rift between Trump, Tillerson deepens
Matthews: Tillerson didn’t deny calling Trump a moron
John Lewis on gun control: We must organize

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL