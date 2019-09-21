MSNBC’s Richard Lui discusses the newest revelations from the Whistleblower Controversy with NBC News Correspondent Hans Nichols, Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, New York Times National Security Reporter Julian Barnes, and Daily Beast White House Reporter Asawin Suebsaeng. In recent days, claims from an anonymous whistleblower detail President Trump’s request that the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter. Trump solicited the help of his personal confidant, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, in order to communicate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky . Because Giuliani doesn’t have an official government position, McQuade feels that this arrangement could be unlawful, as it may violate the Logan Act. In addition to discussing the legality of the Giuliani situation, the panel talks about the fallout from this recent scandal. Both Biden and Trump have come out strongly against one another, and neither is backing down.