When parents are incarcerated, what happens to their children?

Topeka Sam of the National Council of Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women & Girls discusses how families are impacted when mothers are incarcerated, and discusses alternative methods of rehabilitation that could better serve their children. Aswad Thomas, John Legend and Robin Steinberg join the conversation at Justice For All, an MSNBC Town Hall event with Lester Holt on criminal justice reform at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York.