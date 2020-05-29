msnbc

What you need to know about the protests against George Floyd's death

03:09

Protests in Minneapolis intensified Thursday night after the FBI and Minnesota authorities announced that they would not yet be charging four police officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd. But the reasons for the community’s anger and frustration extend far beyond Floyd’s death - high rates of police violence against African Americans in Minneapolis, structural inequality, and the disparities in how Black people are treated by police are all factors.May 29, 2020

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All