What can Sanders and Biden learn from each other's campaigns?01:28
In the race to the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination, Former Vice President Joe Biden is enjoying a boost from African American voters who turned out in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday. Meanwhile, Latino voters in California are energized by Senator Bernie Sanders. MSNBC’s Alicia Menedez and MSNBC political analyst Zerlina Maxwell discuss what the campaigns can learn from each other about how to reach these key Democratic voting blocs.