Veteran Testifying Before Congress Attacked by Trump's Allies

Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman testified before Congress, telling members of Congress conducting an impeachment inquiry that he was on the phone call between President Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Described by some Democrats as a “very credible” witness, Vindman was attacked by allies of President Trump, who questioned Vindman’s loyalty to the United States, despite Vindman being a decorated Iraq War veteran. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney called out those questioning the patriotism and loyalty of Vindman and others testifying before Congress, saying it was “shameful.”