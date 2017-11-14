MSNBC Live 11/14/17

Uranium One Controversy Explained

Ali Velshi and Ken Dilanian dive into how big of a role, if any, did Hillary Clinton and the Obama Administration play in the sale of Uranium One to a Russian technology company. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

