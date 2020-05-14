Upset by Fauci's message on COVID-19, Trump, right-wing media attack the messenger

Dr. Anthony Fauci has found himself in the crosshairs of both President Donald Trump and networks like Fox News after he warned against opening the country too quickly. Trump claimed Fauci’s remarks about reopening schools, made during a Senate briefing on federal coronavirus response, contradicted what Fauci had told him privately. And several Fox News personalities have attacked Fauci’s credibility, and said his expertise should be dismissed because he is an unelected official.