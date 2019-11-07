U.S. diplomat directly ties Trump to Ukraine plot

U.S. diplomat directly ties Trump to Ukraine plot05:40
The congressional testimony of Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, was the latest transcript released in relation to the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. In his testimony, Taylor stated that it was his “clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the president [of Ukraine] committed to pursue the investigation." When asked if he was "aware that quid pro quo literally means this for that,” Taylor answered “I am.”