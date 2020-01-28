Trump’s team presents defense amid new Bolton revelations

Morning Rundown: Impeachment recap, coronavirus evacuations, LeBron mourns Kobe, Iowa final stretch, and a new Byte of nostalgia
Trump’s team presents defense amid new Bolton revelations04:44
President Donald Trump's defense lawyers continued to attack the impeachment proceedings, arguing a lack of due process and accusing House managers of trying to interfere in the 2020 election. An explosive report from the New York Times alleges former national security adviser John Bolton says in his unpublished book that the president personally tied aid for Ukraine to an investigation into the Bidens.