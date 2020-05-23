Trump’s demand that houses of worship reopen met with dire warnings

President Donald Trump declared places of worship essential on Friday, claiming he would override any state governors who do not allow public indoor services to proceed. There has never been a ban on religious services per se, but many sites have offered remote or drive-in worship to comply with restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Public health experts point out the conditions present at many typical religious services make them potential superspreader events: people in close contact, handling communal objects and singing or shouting in a way that may allow more virus particles to enter the air.