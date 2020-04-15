Trump's attacks on WHO contradict his own words, and the facts

At today’s coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized the World Health Organization’s dealings with China, and accused it of not acting soon enough to help countries deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. In response, he said he was cutting off funding to WHO. However, taking a look at Trump’s own words from the past few months shows him both praising the WHO’s response to China, and ignoring the WHO’s advice. And Trump’s push to reopen the economy comes as WHO issues guidelines for when countries should consider it safe to do so. The U.S. has not yet met any of those guidelines.