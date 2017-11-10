MSNBC Live 11/10/17

Trump's 2016 Latino Supporters are still in his corner

Many of President Trump's Latino supporters apparently have no voter's remorse after one year. NBC News' Jacob Soboroff went back to a Latino talk-radio station in Nevada to check the pulse of callers, many of whom voted for Trump in 2016. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

