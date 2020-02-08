Trump rages against his enemies

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that his impeachment should be expunged because “it was a hoax.” He added that "Well, you'll see. I mean, we'll see what happens," to his Democratic opponents. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council who testified during the House impeachment inquiry into Trump, was "escorted out of the White House" on Friday afternoon, his lawyer said. Vindman’s brother, who was working for the NSC as an attorney, was also removed.