MSNBC Live 11/13/17

Trump Picks Alex Azar as Next Secy. of Health and Human Services

President Trump tweets that he has selected Alex Azar as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services. Azar is a former pharmaceutical company executive and previously served as deputy HHS Secretary under President George W. Bush. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

