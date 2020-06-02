Trump paints protesters as a problem to be solved with 'thousands of heavily armed soldiers'07:03
As federal law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a peaceful protest opposite the White House, President Donald Trump gave a speech in which he threatened to send the “unlimited power” of the military into U.S. cities to counter what he termed as “wanton destruction.” It’s part of a dramatic escalation in the Trump administration’s response to fires and property damage that have marred mostly peaceful protests against the police killing of George Floyd.