Trump paints protesters as a problem to be solved with 'thousands of heavily armed soldiers'

07:03

As federal law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a peaceful protest opposite the White House, President Donald Trump gave a speech in which he threatened to send the “unlimited power” of the military into U.S. cities to counter what he termed as “wanton destruction.” It’s part of a dramatic escalation in the Trump administration’s response to fires and property damage that have marred mostly peaceful protests against the police killing of George Floyd.June 2, 2020

