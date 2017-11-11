MSNBC Live 11/11/17

Trump Offers Remarks at Vietnam State Dinner

During his continuing Asia trip, President Donald Trump praised Vietnam and spoke about the U.S. stock market during a state dinner in Hanoi. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Veterans Day tribute to Colonel Jack Jacobs
9 hours 25 min ago
Has the U.S. entered a new Cold War with North Korea?
12 hours 50 min ago
Roy Moore: Allegations are completely false
17 hours 50 min ago
Engel: Trump is playing a dangerous game with NK
12 hours 15 min ago
Mueller investigating possible Flynn deal with Turkish Govt, sources say
1 day 43 min ago
Steve Schmidt: Roy Moore is a pedophile
Alabama GOP sticking by Roy Moore despite allegations
Republican Congressman calls for Mueller's recusal in Russia probe
Mueller probing Flynn meeting with Congressman
Barbara Boxer: The 'R' behind Roy Moore's name stands for 'repulsive'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL