Trump: No Americans, Iraqis harmed in Iran missile attack, new sanctions coming

President Donald Trump spoke from the White House Wednesday after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Trump said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran's attack, and Iran appears to be standing down. The U.S., according to Trump, will impose further economic sanctions on Iran, and that the "United States is ready to embrace peace."