MSNBC Live 04/29/17

Trump Jokes About Correspondents' Dinner at 100 Day Rally

President Trump scored a few laughs at his Pennsylvania Saturday night when he explained to supporters that the White House Correspondents' Dinner took place without him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
9 hours 57 min ago
Trump dodges White House Correspondents' roast
10 hours 20 min ago
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
1 day 20 min ago
WATCH LIVE: White House Correspondents' Dinner
50 min 22 sec ago
100 days in, Trump misses his old life
23 hours 17 min ago
What place does Ivanka have in the White House?
Why President Trump's Twitter habit matters
Rep. Jeffries: Trump's left 'a graveyard of broken promises'
Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6-year-old off the highway’
Ghosts of old L.A. linger 25 years after Rodney King riots

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL