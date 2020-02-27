Trump gives 'incoherent' briefing on coronavirus, contradicts CDC

President Donald Trump gave a press briefing on COVID-19, naming Vice President Mike Pence the head of his administration's response to the potential pandemic. Asked about the likelihood of a U.S. outbreak, Trump said, "I don't think it's inevitable" - which directly contradicts officials from the Centers for Disease Control who say the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. is a matter of when, not if. Trump also defended proposed budget cuts to the CDC by saying that he's a "businessperson, I don't like having thousands of people around when you don't need them."