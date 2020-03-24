Trump appears to weigh saving economy against saving lives from COVID-19

Trump appears to weigh saving economy against saving lives from COVID-1905:56
“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem,” President Trump said repeatedly on Monday, referring to economic losses incurred by social distancing measures. At a briefing, he contradicted experts who say weeks or months of such measures will be needed to prevent widespread deaths and overwhelmed hospitals. That raises the question - how many deaths is Trump willing to accept in the name of restarting the economy?