MSNBC Live 10/26/17

Trump announces new strategy to fight opioid addiction.

President Trump says the new declaration will help states better fight opioid addiction in the U.S. Trump says opioid addiction is an ongoing issue that will take years to solve. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Opioids 'worst drug crisis in American history'
1 hour 28 min ago
House narrowly passes budget, paves way for tax plan
6 hours 7 min ago
Why an declaring the opioid crisis an 'emergency' matters
6 hours 50 min ago
Trump's approval rating hits new low in poll
11 hours 15 min ago
Velshi & Ruhle fact check Rep.'s claim on GOP tax plan
5 hours 39 min ago
Corker: My relationship with Trump is 'not relevant'
Lawrence exposes Trump's false claims about Flake
Ashley Judd details alleged Weinstein encounter
'We've got a job to do dammit': GOP infighting grows
Fonda & Steinem discuss sexism, Weinstein and Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL