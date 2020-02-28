Troubling reports about Trump administration’s response to coronavirus outbreak

Questions are building about the White House response to coronavirus. A whistleblower report said federal workers weren’t given training or protective gear when dealing with quarantined Americans evacuated from areas where the virus was present. Government health officials and scientists have reportedly been directed to clear all statements and appearances with VP Pence’s office. And when faced with a stock market plunging amid worries about the outbreak’s impact, President Trump accused Democrats and the media of scaremongering, and downplayed the risk of an outbreak.