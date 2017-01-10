MSNBC Live 01/10/17

The Obama Years with Brian Williams

"The Obama Years with Brian Williams," an intimate look inside the political successes and challenges for the 44th President, including exclusive Brian Williams interviews throughout Obama's presidency. Tune in Monday, January 16th at 11pm ET on MSNBC.

Roof sentenced to death for Charleston church massacre
1 hour 24 min ago
WATCH LIVE: Senate hearing for AG nominee Sessions
Sessions: Racist caricature of me not accurate then or now
Maddow: Trump skimps on crucial vetting of nominees
18 hours 50 min ago
Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
23 hours 13 min ago
Trump fires inaugural announcer, on the job since '57
Sen. Booker: 'Necessary to speak out against' Sessions
Protests target Trump's controversial AG nominee
Maddow: Obama presidency ending without a bang?
What to expect from Sessions confirmation hearing

