A Texas man who died in police custody after he was tased four times told deputies that he had heart issues and could not breathe. Javier Ambler, who was black, died on March 28, 2019, following a 22-minute police chase that began in Williamson County around 1:30 a.m. and ended in north Austin, according to NBC affiliate KXAN in Austin. NBC News has not independently verified this report.