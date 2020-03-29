Texas abortion providers fight back against coronavirus ban

As the healthcare system struggles to combat the coronavirus outbreak, a growing number of Republican officials are calling for a suspension of most abortions in their states during the pandemic. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with Amy Hagstrom Miller, the founder and CEO of Whole Woman's Health, and Dyana Limon-Mercado, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, about the challenges patients now face in Texas and how abortion providers are fighting back against the state’s ban on the procedure.