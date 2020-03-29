msnbc

Texas abortion providers fight back against coronavirus ban

As the healthcare system struggles to combat the coronavirus outbreak, a growing number of Republican officials are calling for a suspension of most abortions in their states during the pandemic. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with Amy Hagstrom Miller, the founder and CEO of Whole Woman's Health, and Dyana Limon-Mercado, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, about the challenges patients now face in Texas and how abortion providers are fighting back against the state’s ban on the procedure.March 29, 2020

