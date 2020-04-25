Testing and tracking the spread of COVID-19

As the race for a COVID-19 vaccine continues, public health experts focus in on antibody tests and what they reveal about the spread of Coronavirus. The World Health Organization reports that those who have tested positive for antibodies are not immune from a possibility of contracting the virus again. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez talks with MSNBC Medical Contributor, Dr. Vin Gupta and Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Dr. Amesh Adalja about what this all means when tracking the spread of COVID-19.