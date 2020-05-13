Supreme Court hears case that could determine the limits of presidential power

Supreme Court hears case that could determine the limits of presidential power05:05
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on two key questions: Does President Donald Trump have to turn over tax returns, while in office, for a grand jury investigation in New York? And can the House of Representatives subpoena Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank to see if received loans from Russian banks? Here's what this case could mean for the limits of presidential power, and which way are the justices seem to be leaning.