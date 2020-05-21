Steve Schmidt: Trump has done ‘tremendous damage’ to United States through incompetence, ineptitude

Steve Schmidt: Trump has done ‘tremendous damage’ to United States through incompetence, ineptitude03:53
The Lincoln Project is out with a new ad targeting how much money Brad Parscale’s companies have made off the Trump campaign. Steve Schmidt says it’s another example of ‘hypocrisy, the mosaic of the great con that country has been subjected to these past couple of years by a reality show, pretend, businessman who has done tremendous damage to this country through his incompetence and ineptitude.”