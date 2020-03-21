State, local officials take coronavirus action into their own hands amid inadequate federal response

State, local officials take coronavirus action into their own hands amid inadequate federal response06:13
As President Trump continues to give misleading information - or lie - about the federal government’s measures to fight coronavirus, mayors, governors and local officials are trying to prepare on their own. Several states ordered residents to stay at home for all but essential trips. Some officials are seeking hotels, dorms, or other spaces to repurpose as hospitals. And others are urging the public to 3-D print or sew protective equipment for healthcare workers.