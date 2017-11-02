MSNBC Live 11/02/17

Sessions rejected Papadopoulos offer to set up meeting with...

Attorney General Jeff Sessions rejected a proposal by a junior campaign aide who offered to use his "Russian contacts" to try to set up a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sessions rejected Papadopolous proposal for Trump-Putin meeting
Details of GOP Tax Plan revealed
6 hours 52 min ago
Sam Clovis withdraws name from USDA post, amid Mueller probe
4 hours 22 min ago
Robert Mercer, Bannon's financial backer, stepping down from hedge fund
4 hours 2 min ago
Rick Perry claims fossil fuels can prevent sexual assault
Trump calls for death penalty for NYC attacker
Bannon reportedly thinks Trump losing grip on power
Manafort money-laundering charge explained
How Schiff just answered Trump-Russia collusion question
Lawrence: John Kelly has lost the benefit of the doubt

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL