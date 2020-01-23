Sen. Klobuchar says Republicans should remember they serve the people, not the president

Sen. Klobuchar says Republicans should remember they serve the people, not the president03:03
Speaking during a break in the Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Amy Klobuchar disputed a Republican senator's implication that senators hadn't read House impeachment reports and weren't listening at trial "What's key is not only are they listening, but what are they hearing and are they going to act on it? Are our Republican colleagues going to realize that they do not serve at the pleasure of this president?" said Klobuchar.