Sen. Cory Booker calls putting more police on the streets a ‘bankrupt’ ideal

Senator Cory Booker was asked by Joy Reid how he felt about funding being decreased for police departments and more funds to be allocated towards services like mental health: “There are proven, low cost efforts for taxpayers that elevate human dignity, that secure our communities far greater than more resources for police can … It is so proven to be bankrupt, this ideal, that the way you create more public safety is simply by putting more police on the streets.”June 12, 2020

